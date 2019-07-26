Wreath-laying ceremony held

A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted by the Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area at ‘Veerula Sainik Smarak’ to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil war. The GOC Major General N. Srinivas Rao felicitated war widows on the occasion.

On behalf of veterans, Lieutenant General Surendra Nath (Retd) paid homage to the war heroes. Commandants of College of Air Warfare, AOC Centre, Military Hospital, Secunderabad, and Station Commander were among the senior military dignitaries to pay homage to the martyrs and lay wreaths. A military equipment display, including tanks, guns and infantry weapons, was organised in the twin cities with the theme ‘Nation First’ at General K.V. Krishna Rao Parade Ground at Secunderabad.

Lieutenant General Anil Kapoor, Director General Electronics and Mechanical Engineering & Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME, and Colonel Debadas Nanda, Officiating Commandant, 1 EME Centre, laid wreaths at EME War Memorial to pay homage to the soldiers. The wreath-laying ceremony was attended by serving ranks of the Eagles Fraternity.