‘WOW’ way to bridge digital divide 

Facilitates access to basic computer literacy modules for students of government schools in and around Shamshabad

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, in partnership with HP, has launched a unique CSR programme called World on Wheels (WoW) to bridge the gap in computer literacy among underprivileged sections of society to create more digitally-enabled communities.

The initiative facilitates access to basic computer literacy modules from a mobile IT-enabled ‘WOW’ bus to reach out to students from government schools in and around Shamshabad, Rangareddy district. The 20-seater learning lab in a bus is provided with computing and printing equipment with learning modules.

It can provide 44,000 training hours capacity annually per unit, 3.15 KVA solar panels for off-grid connectivity, HP classroom manager and other software suites, EDP training for youth, K-12 e-Content for students, video-conferencing and remote training and so on. There are 20 HP thin clients, workstation, and office Jet all-in-one printer.

WoW bus has been visiting government schools in the surrounding villages in a pre-worked schedule. It will be stationed for the day at the designated school campus when an instructor from the foundation will teach the students basic computer skills through a step by step module sessions.

Foundation CEO Ashwani Lohani said GMRVF is committed to bridge the digital divide among local communities. “Telangana is the hub for digital literacy and its progress has been very effective in bringing change in the socio-economic environment and through this partnership, we aim to harness the potential of students who have not had access to digital learning solutions,” he said.

Mobile teaching bus will also be used to spread awareness on health, COVID-19 and road safety. A short film for social awareness will be exhibited to the villagers on the large screen fitted on the rear end of the bus. Generic civic awareness sessions for citizens to obtain Aadhaar card, ration card, driving license, land records, financial inclusions etc., will also be explained by GMRVF staff to the locals, said a press release..