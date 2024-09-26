Worm in dal triggers food safety inspection at Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids

After a customer discovered a worm in the dal served at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids, Hyderabad, the Department of Food Safety carried out inspections at the establishment on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

The inspection reportedly revealed multiple hygiene violations, including the presence of cockroaches in the storage area. The kitchen floor, where sambar and rice are prepared, was found to be damaged. Additionally, drains were clogged with food waste, and water stagnation was noted in the drainage and cleaning areas. Unlabelled items such as choco chips and bread were also identified. Several employees were observed not wearing hairnets or caps. However, records related to water analysis, employee health, and FSSAI compliance were available for review, said an official from the department.

