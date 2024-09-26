GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Worm in dal triggers food safety inspection at Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids

Published - September 26, 2024 12:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
After a customer discovered a worm in the dal served at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids, the Department of Food Safety carried out inspections at the establishment on Tuesday (September 24, 2024)

After a customer discovered a worm in the dal served at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids, the Department of Food Safety carried out inspections at the establishment on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a customer discovered a worm in the dal served at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids, Hyderabad, the Department of Food Safety carried out inspections at the establishment on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

The inspection reportedly revealed multiple hygiene violations, including the presence of cockroaches in the storage area. The kitchen floor, where sambar and rice are prepared, was found to be damaged. Additionally, drains were clogged with food waste, and water stagnation was noted in the drainage and cleaning areas. Unlabelled items such as choco chips and bread were also identified. Several employees were observed not wearing hairnets or caps. However, records related to water analysis, employee health, and FSSAI compliance were available for review, said an official from the department.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.