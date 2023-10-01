ADVERTISEMENT

World’s second solar roof cycling track opened in Hyderabad

October 01, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated October 02, 2023 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Plan is to add more such tracks in city as the worldwide trend is to encourage non-motorised transport, says KTR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister K.T.Rama Rao at the inauguration of the cycling track on Sunday.

Hyderabad’s new 23-kilometre cycling track is a groundbreaking project tracing its roots to a tweet in August 2022, inspired by a solar panel-covered cycle track in South Korea, the IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said after inaugurating it on Sunday.

The Pink line stretches from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) spanning 8.5 km and the Blue line stretches from Narsingi hub to Kollur spanning 14.5 km. The Minister said that this was the beginning and his plan was to add more such tracks in the city as the worldwide trend was to encourage non-motorised transport.

The Minister noted the track’s exceptional design, making it the world’s second solar roof-covered cycle track. It stands out globally, with similar projects in Dubai and Switzerland following suit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The track, featuring three dedicated lanes with protective barriers, prioritises cyclist safety. It incorporates five access points with amenities such as parking, food stalls, repair and rental stations, first aid facilities, rest areas, and advanced signalling systems. Its solar roof, generating 16 MW of power, is a standout feature, illuminating thousands of streetlights and covering vast distances. This innovation is set to save costs for HMDA, with a recovery period of six years for solar panels and 15 years for the overall project.

Beyond its environmental impact, the cycling track aims to offset carbon emissions and positions itself as the most environmental friendly, globally. Strategic lighting allows 24x7, 365-day usage, with CCTV surveillance for security. Future plans include bicycle rental agencies, health food, and retail kiosks, enriching the cycling experience. KMV Projects will handle operation and maintenance for five years, and Phase 2 envisions additional sporting amenities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US