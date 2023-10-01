HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World’s second solar roof cycling track opened in Hyderabad

Plan is to add more such tracks in city as the worldwide trend is to encourage non-motorised transport, says KTR

October 01, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated October 02, 2023 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister K.T.Rama Rao at the inauguration of the cycling track on Sunday.

Minister K.T.Rama Rao at the inauguration of the cycling track on Sunday.

Hyderabad’s new 23-kilometre cycling track is a groundbreaking project tracing its roots to a tweet in August 2022, inspired by a solar panel-covered cycle track in South Korea, the IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said after inaugurating it on Sunday.

The Pink line stretches from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) spanning 8.5 km and the Blue line stretches from Narsingi hub to Kollur spanning 14.5 km. The Minister said that this was the beginning and his plan was to add more such tracks in the city as the worldwide trend was to encourage non-motorised transport.

The Minister noted the track’s exceptional design, making it the world’s second solar roof-covered cycle track. It stands out globally, with similar projects in Dubai and Switzerland following suit.

The track, featuring three dedicated lanes with protective barriers, prioritises cyclist safety. It incorporates five access points with amenities such as parking, food stalls, repair and rental stations, first aid facilities, rest areas, and advanced signalling systems. Its solar roof, generating 16 MW of power, is a standout feature, illuminating thousands of streetlights and covering vast distances. This innovation is set to save costs for HMDA, with a recovery period of six years for solar panels and 15 years for the overall project.

Beyond its environmental impact, the cycling track aims to offset carbon emissions and positions itself as the most environmental friendly, globally. Strategic lighting allows 24x7, 365-day usage, with CCTV surveillance for security. Future plans include bicycle rental agencies, health food, and retail kiosks, enriching the cycling experience. KMV Projects will handle operation and maintenance for five years, and Phase 2 envisions additional sporting amenities.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.