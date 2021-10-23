World’s biggest cricket bat unveiled

The bat measures 56.10 feet, weighs nine tonnes and is made of poplar wood

Former India captain and now Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohd Azharuddin unveiled what is certified by the Guinness Book of World Records to be the biggest cricket bat, designed by Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd, on Tank Bund Saturday. The bat measures 56.10 feet, weighs nine tonnes and is made of poplar wood. This was to convey best wishes to the Indian cricket team and bring back the T-20 World Cup in Dubai.

The bat unveiled in the presence of principal secretary, MA&UD and commissioner, I & PR, Arvind Kumar and principal secretary, I&C and IT, Jayesh Ranjan, was fabricated by the BSL and took almost a month to complete.

“I feel proud to be part of this campaign and more so because Hyderabad is leading the way in conveying the best wishes to the Indian team in the T-20 World Cup,” Azhar said.

“This is a superb effort and I am really glad to be part of this,” the HCA chief said while signing on the huge bat.

“I think the India-Pakistan match tomorrow will be a very good match but I have a strong feeling that the Virat Kohli-led team will cross the line and go on to win the World Cup given the kind of form it is in,” Azhar said.

He also appealed to the authorities to install the bat later at Uppal Stadium at a suitable location for the benefit of other cricket lovers.

Mr. Arvind Kumar said it was a huge honour for Hyderabad to have this kind of a bat to express solidarity with the Indian team.

“Diwali celebrations have begun early in the city with this unveiling,” he said.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan hoped fans would respond in huge numbers to lend support to India’s campaign. “I sincerely hope we will have bigger celebrations after India wins the World Cup next month,” he said.

“We dedicate this bat to the Indian team that will be on display at this place till the World Cup concludes,” zonal head South India, Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd, Udit Dugar said.

Regional head, Telangana and AP, Gopal Akotkar was also present.