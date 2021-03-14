World University of Design students excel

Students of World University of Design have won several events in the Design Challenges in India competition held recently.

Rugved Patil, M.Des (Transportation Design) won the Automotive Design Competition organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM); Gokul Gopi, M.Des (Industrial Design) and his team won D’source Corona Design Challenge organised by IIT- Bombay while a third team comprising Abhay Pratap Singh, Anand Singh and Mehak Singal (all from B.Des Product Design) and their faculty mentors Aditi Parikh and Rohit Kothari reached the finals of Toycathon 2021, the inter-Ministerial initiative of the Government of India.

Rugved Patil finished second in SIAM ADC 2021 themed on ‘Influence of the New Normal on the Future of Automotive Design’. He edged past 150-odd design aspirants from across the country to achieve the feat, a statement from the university said.

Gokul Gopi and his team designed a Japanese-inspired concept on ‘Sanitisation of Rooms for Aggregate hotel chains that provide an online booking platform’ keeping in mind the need of a post-pandemic world – the very theme of the challenge this year. In their winning attempt, the team displayed a model that could let customers take normal vacations and feel safe back again allowing them to witness live streaming of sanitisation of their hotel room prior to check-in.