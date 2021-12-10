Workshop to support ambitious and innovative entrepreneurs

U.S. Consulate, ACIR Host Young and Women Entrepreneurs in Defence and Aerospace.

Hyderabad

10 December 2021 21:14 IST

Young entrepreneurs are not only contributing to the deepening defence relationship between the US and India but also honing business skills that will foster economic growth and vitality in both countries, said US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman.

Addressing a group of entrepreneurs at a workshop on defence and aerospace on Friday, he said that it was interesting to see that nearly half the start-ups displayed were led by women and the vast majority are either based in or founded by someone from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh or Odisha. That’s an outstanding accomplishment.

Mr. Reifman was joined by IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, William Blair of Lockheed Martin, S.G.K. Kishore of GMR, and Erik Azulay of the Alliance for Commercialisation and Innovation Research (ACIR).

Advertising

Advertising

The workshop is designed to support ambitious and innovative entrepreneurs from the two States by empowering them to transform their business venture into a sustainable enterprise and connect with leading American and Indian corporations in defence and aerospace sectors.

Mr. Azulay said they were partnering with top US leaders in India such as Pratt & Whitney, Lockheed Martin, and Belcan to integrate innovative start-ups into their supply chains.