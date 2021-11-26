The 11th annual national workshop on “Sustainable Technologies in Civil Engineering: Perspectives and Strategies (STEPS-2021)” was jointly organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Centre for Sustainable Technologies for Eco-Social Resilience to Global Climate Change (CST-ERG) and Centre for Water Resources Engineering and Management (CREAM) of Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET) in Hyderabad.

Professor of Civil Engineering at Purdue University, USA, Dr. Venkatesh Merwade shared his views on the theme “Sustainable Water Resources Management using Data, Computational Modelling and Cyber Infrastrucure.” Convener of STEPS-2021 Mohd. Hussain explained the action plan and implementation for civil engineers towards the 17 sustainable goals of United Nations to be achieved by 2030.

Dr. N. Darga Kumar from JNTU-H Manthani campus; Dr. Digvijay S. Pawar of IIT Hyderabad; V.V. Krishna Reddy, Chief Consultant, Continental Designers and M. Nagalakshmi, Senior Medical Officer, Government Nature Cure Hospital, were other eminent resource persons. Principal Dr. J. Praveen and HoD of Civil Engineering department Dr. C. Lavanya also spoke.