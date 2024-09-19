ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on mapping and GIS at CESS Begumpet on Sept 28

Published - September 19, 2024 11:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GeoMap Society is organising ‘GEOTOP’ (Geo Teachers Orientation Programme), a workshop on ‘Mapping and GIS’ for social studies’ teachers with presentations by mapping professionals from the Survey of India (SoI) and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Begumpet, at 1 p.m. on September 28. There is no fee for participation but registrations with details of teachers and school names can be sent to geomapsociety @ gmail.com or Whatsapp on 9849047827, as per a press release issued on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

