Workshop on mapping and GIS at CESS Begumpet on Sept 28

GeoMap Society is organising ‘GEOTOP’ (Geo Teachers Orientation Programme), a workshop on ‘Mapping and GIS’ for social studies’ teachers with presentations by mapping professionals from the Survey of India (SoI) and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Begumpet, at 1 p.m. on September 28. There is no fee for participation but registrations with details of teachers and school names can be sent to geomapsociety @ gmail.com or Whatsapp on 9849047827, as per a press release issued on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.