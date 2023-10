October 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Noida-based financial technology company Paytm conducted a one-day workshop for officers of Crime Investigation Department (CID) on ‘Fintech ecosystem and fraud prevention’ here on Friday. ADG (CID) Mahesh M. Bhagwat inaugurating the session said it was important for the officers to comprehensively understand the functioning of payment gateways and aggregators, for both detection and prevention of frauds committed on digital platforms.