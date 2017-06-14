Workshop on dementia management

A free workshop on taking care of persons with dementia will be organised by Red Cross Nightingales Trust Dementia Day Care Centre on June 15. Psychiatrist Madhuri and Psychologist Sruthi will be the resourcepersons for the workshop which will be conducted between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Red Cross-Nightingales Trust Dementia Day Care Centre, Banjara Hills. Those interested may contact 9731133322, 040-42706565 or mail to dementiahyd@nightingaleseldercare.com