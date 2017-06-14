Hyderabad

Workshop on dementia management

A free workshop on taking care of persons with dementia will be organised by Red Cross Nightingales Trust Dementia Day Care Centre on June 15. Psychiatrist Madhuri and Psychologist Sruthi will be the resourcepersons for the workshop which will be conducted between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Red Cross-Nightingales Trust Dementia Day Care Centre, Banjara Hills. Those interested may contact 9731133322, 040-42706565 or mail to dementiahyd@nightingaleseldercare.com

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 8:56:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/workshop-on-dementia-management/article19033520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY