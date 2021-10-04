Works on to safeguard and strengthen 127 lakes in GHMC limits: KTR

HYDERABAD

04 October 2021 18:24 IST

So far work taken up with an estimated cost of ₹ 407 crore, Minister tells Legislative Assembly

The State government has initiated works for safeguarding and strengthening 127 out of the 185 lakes in the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with a cost of ₹ 407.3 crore.

Development of 48 out of the 127 identified lakes has been completed and the government has spent ₹ 218 crore on the works so far. The GHMC took up works on beautification of 63 lakes with an estimated ₹ 94.17 crore of which, works relating to 48 had been completed while they are in progress in respect of remaining 15.

The GHMC took up restoration of 19 lakes under the Mission Kakatiya with an estimated cost of ₹ 282.63 crore in addition to development and flood damaged repair works for 45 lakes with an estimated cost of ₹ 30.5 crore. Work on these lakes was progressing at a brisk pace, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao told the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Replying to a query during the Question Hour, he said the government had resolved to create a special division in the GHMC with the appointment of a special commissioner for lakes. The special commissioner would be responsible for developing lake-wise master plan and he would constitute special teams for preventing further encroachment of lakes.

The special commissioner would also look into the relief and rehabilitation activities, he said in reply to queries raised by MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. The State Cabinet had recently sanctioned ₹ 3,866 crore for construction of sewerage treatment plants and this would ensure 100% treatment of sewerage in the coming days.

“Around 700 million litres a day is being treated at present against the 1,600 MLD generated every day. The city will have 100% capacity once the STPs are set up,” he said. To another query on the location of the 31 sewerage treatment plants proposed, he said these STPs would be in the vicinity of the lakes/tanks as constructions would not be permitted within the full tank level of the respective water body.

On the extension of nalas, he said a multi-disciplinary approach was needed for the works and that steps were underway to ensure effective coordination between different departments in this direction. The Minister said he would convene a meeting of the legislators from the GHMC limits on Wednesday to chalk out action plan on restoration and strengthening of the lakes.

Asked about the rehabilitation of the families that would be affected in the process, he said the government would consider setting aside a part of two bedroom houses being constructed for these families.