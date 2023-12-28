Works on pending irrigation projects to be completed expeditiously

December 28, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said an action plan will be implemented for speedy completion of the works on the pending Chinna Kaleshwaram project in Manthani constituency, and Gouravelli project in Husnabad constituency.

Addressing a review meeting on the ensuing ‘Praja Palana’ programme with the officials at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Wednesday, the Minister said an inspection of Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) will be conducted on December 29.

A detailed review will be held on the issue of sinking of Medigadda barrage pier foundation and damage to Annaram and Sundilla barrages at the project site on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister has warned of stern action against those found involved in recycling of ration rice.

He called upon the official machinery to diligently strive to ensure successful implementation of the Praja Palana programme slated to be held from December 28, 2023 to January 6, 2024.

The public outreach programme is meant for taking governance to the doorsteps of people and delivering the six guarantees.

Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.