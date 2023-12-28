GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Works on pending irrigation projects to be completed expeditiously

December 28, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said an action plan will be implemented for speedy completion of the works on the pending Chinna Kaleshwaram project in Manthani constituency, and Gouravelli project in Husnabad constituency.

Addressing a review meeting on the ensuing ‘Praja Palana’ programme with the officials at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Wednesday, the Minister said an inspection of Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) will be conducted on December 29.

A detailed review will be held on the issue of sinking of Medigadda barrage pier foundation and damage to Annaram and Sundilla barrages at the project site on Friday.

The Minister has warned of stern action against those found involved in recycling of ration rice.

He called upon the official machinery to diligently strive to ensure successful implementation of the Praja Palana programme slated to be held from December 28, 2023 to January 6, 2024.

The public outreach programme is meant for taking governance to the doorsteps of people and delivering the six guarantees.

Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar and others spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.