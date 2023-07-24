ADVERTISEMENT

Works on ₹10-crore underground drainage pipeline project in Khammam inspected

July 24, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, on Sunday, inspected the ongoing works on the ₹10-crore underground drainage pipeline and storm water drain project in Khammam.

According to sources, the project envisages laying of 1.8 km length underground pipeline to ensure systematic disposal of sewage and rain water separately and find a lasting solution to the problem of stagnant waste water in between the Lakaram tank bund and mini-Lakaram tank bund.

The sewage water will be treated at the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Prakashnagar as part of the well-designed plan to develop a modern sewerage system, official sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Plans are afoot to develop parks and create recreation facilities on the lines of the Gollapadu channel modernisation plan, which transformed the once defunct 10.60 km-long irrigation channel into a large green lung space in the three-town area of the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US