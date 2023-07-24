Works on ₹10-crore underground drainage pipeline project in Khammam inspected

July 24, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - KHAMMAM

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, on Sunday, inspected the ongoing works on the ₹10-crore underground drainage pipeline and storm water drain project in Khammam.

According to sources, the project envisages laying of 1.8 km length underground pipeline to ensure systematic disposal of sewage and rain water separately and find a lasting solution to the problem of stagnant waste water in between the Lakaram tank bund and mini-Lakaram tank bund.

The sewage water will be treated at the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Prakashnagar as part of the well-designed plan to develop a modern sewerage system, official sources added.

Plans are afoot to develop parks and create recreation facilities on the lines of the Gollapadu channel modernisation plan, which transformed the once defunct 10.60 km-long irrigation channel into a large green lung space in the three-town area of the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits.

