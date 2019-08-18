Working to ensure criminals do not go unidentified, says DGP

Certainty of being caught and punished is better deterrent than death penalties, said Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy here on Saturday.

Telangana police are working to ensure that those committing crime do not go scot-free and unidentified, he asserted during an interactive session with the members of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation (FLO). The ability to detect and punish offenders is the basic foundation of law enforcement in the State, he said.

Quick probe

Many big cases were solved in 24 to 48 hours. The next big thing after solving a case and nabbing the guilty is getting them convicted and the State Police has been successful in getting culprits punished in many sensational cases, including the recent rape of a nine-month-old in Warangal district, he said.

The DIG along with Swati Lakra, Inspector General of Police (Women’s Safety) and in-charge of SHE Teams and Bharosa, interacted with over 100 FLO members.

FLO chairperson Sona Chatwani, who moderated the session, said the world is a dangerous place to live not because of evil people but because people choose to be mere spectators. For progress, peace and harmony are crucial.

Giving his next five-year blueprint for maintaining law and order in the State, Mr.Mahender Reddy said the State would like to be the first in the country in standardising safety, security practices, uniform service delivery across the State and improving the quality of investigations.

Emergency response

Improving emergency response management — it is within five minutes in the city at present while the State’s average is 12 minutes —, women safety, traffic management, evidence based policing and re-orienting policing to tackle cyber crimes are other goals. “We have the best Cyber Crime Lab, best talent dealing with cyber crimes and state-of-the-art equipment,” he said. Technology could be force multiplier as manpower alone would not help with cyber crimes on the rise.

He said five lakh CCTV cameras were installed in the city and the goal is to reach 10 lakh like London to offer evidence-based policing to the people.

Asked why citizens are afraid of police, he said only 2% of the population uses police services. Thus, the police have decided to go to communities and encourage police officers to organise meetings like Town Halls to establish a rapport with the society and bring communities close to the police.

On media’s role, he said it was the fourth pillar of democracy but should desist from sensationalising gory incidents. He advised that antecedents of Nepalese and other domestic servants be verified and the department would launch some initiatives soon even while agreeing with a member that the mushrooming of private security agencies be regularised. Ultimately, inculcating better values right from school curriculum is important to prevent crimes, he noted.