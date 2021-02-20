Working hrs. of RPO counters extended

HYDERABAD

20 February 2021 00:06 IST

From 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. now, they are open till 3.30 p.m. from Feb. 22

The Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad has extended working hours of public enquiry counters with a view to obviate the hardship being faced by the passport applicants due to the short working hours of the enquiry counters.

According to an official press release, all complex and incomplete passport applications submitted at the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Hyderabad – Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki and at Nizamabad, Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLK) at Karimnagar and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in Telangana are attended to at the public enquiry counters in Passport Back Office of the Regional Passport Office here.

From Feb. 22

The counters are now functioning from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on working days. The press release stated that the applicants travelling from far off places were facing problems in reaching the Regional Passport Office here before the public enquiry counters’ closing time and have to visit this office again on the next working day or on any other working day when the counters are open.

Advertising

Advertising

However, a decision has been taken to keep open the public enquiry counters at the Regional Passport Office from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. (with admissible staff lunch time) on all working days from February 22.

Public could approach RPO during the working hours extended till 3.30 pm on all working days for any kind of passport related information, submission of pending documents and for redressal of their passport related grievances, the press release added.