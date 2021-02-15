Hyderabad

Worker crushed under crashing lift

A 26-year-old labourer was crushed to death after he came under a lift while carrying out work at an under-construction building in Cherlapally here on Monday afternoon.

The lift, which was stationed on the second floor, suddenly came down crashing after its cable broke. It fell on Vishal Mali of Nehru Nagar, who was working on the first floor before crashing on the ground floor.

Police said that the accident took place around 4 p.m. and the victim suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. His body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 10:02:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/worker-crushed-under-crashing-lift/article33844766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY