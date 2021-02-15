Worker crushed under crashing lift

A 26-year-old labourer was crushed to death after he came under a lift while carrying out work at an under-construction building in Cherlapally here on Monday afternoon.

The lift, which was stationed on the second floor, suddenly came down crashing after its cable broke. It fell on Vishal Mali of Nehru Nagar, who was working on the first floor before crashing on the ground floor.

Police said that the accident took place around 4 p.m. and the victim suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. His body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.