‘Work with compassion and learn modern skills’

Hyderabad

19 October 2020 23:33 IST

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar interacted with the 1,645 newly-commissioned constable officers at CAR Headquarters, Petlaburj, on Monday.

The constable officers, including 328 women, reported at CAR headquarters on October 9 after successful completion of nine months of basic induction training.

Mr. Kumar emphasised the role of police personnel in the maintenance of law and order and asked them to work with professionalism and compassion, and also learn modern skills and new technologies, apart from treating citizens as family.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat welcomed 1,394 constables, who reported to Rachakonda Commissionerate for duty. He urged them to never forget the purpose of their being selected as police officers. “Good work will earn accolades like constable Surender of Abdullapurmet police station did as he retrieved a dead body in the recent floods. Any deviation in duty will be immediately dealt with,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu, DCsP Sunpreet Singh and Rakshitha K. Murthy were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar welcomed 1,461 constables who reported to Cyberabad commissionerate. “You are no longer individuals but representatives of our department. Whatever you do, good or bad, the entire department will get a name based on that,” he said, while advising constables to perform duty with dedication and sincerity.

Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar said, “Your journey in Cyberabad police is going to be a complete learning experience. Take every work as a challenge and bring out the best in yourself and get a good name for the department.”