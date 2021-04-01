Work tools worth ₹42 lakh distributed in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad

01 April 2021 00:17 IST

Work tools costing ₹42 lakh were distributed to small-time traders and roadside vendors at Ghatkesar in Medchal district by Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy and TRS leader Marri Rajashekhar Reddy of the Marri Laksham Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT).

The tools manufactured in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology at the MLRIT consisted of oil making tools, sugar cane juice tool and agricultural equipment that make the work of farmers far more easy in the agricultural field.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy, who is the TRS incharge for Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, said the idea is to provide the latest equipment for farmers and small traders free of cost to increase their incomes while reducing the workload. He said the inspiration was from the several schemes launched by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for poor people’s welfare.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the tools were developed by students and researchers as a part of their project works in association with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Tools have been distributed to about 2,000 people so far. The college has also been organising free medical camps, distributing computers and furniture in government schools in Medchal district.

MLRIT principal Dr K. Srinivasa Rao and MLRIT project in-charge Gupta were among those present.