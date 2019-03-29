Work taken up at Toguta hours after inspection by judge

On the directions of Justice M. S. Ramachandra Rao of the High Court, District Principal and Sessions Judge K. Sai Rama Devi on Thursday visited the village on Thursday to look if any work was taken up on Mallannasagar project in contempt of court order.

The orders were issued on March 12 based on the complaint filed by Asharla Balavva and others. It was alleged in the complaint that despite directions by the court, work had taken place till February 3 even though irrigation officials directed the contractor to stop the work.

The judge was at the village for about three hours and inspected the fields where work was alleged to be going on in contempt of court order. She left the village around 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that, shortly after the District judge left, the contractor commenced work with the connivance of officials.

They shared some photos and videos on social media, showing work going on at Toguta at 4.52 p.m. “We cannot expect officials and contractor to commence work within hours of senior judicial officials leaving the village. Where can we go for justice now?” asked Narasima Reddy, a villager.