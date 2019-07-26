Work on Textile Park to be completed in 3 months

The ongoing work on the proposed Textile Park in Sangem mandal would be completed in three months, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Reviewing the work here on Friday, the Minister said work worth ₹100 crore was under way and a total of ₹1,100 crore has been sanctioned for the Textile Park and other infrastructural facilities. Once completed, the park would produce garments worth around ₹7,000 crore.

“This will be the biggest textile park in the country. The compound wall and an electricity substation has already been completed. I want the officials to complete the ongoing work within three months,” Mr. Dayakar Rao said.

A total of 1,317 acres of land has been acquired for the mega park. Once again, the Minister assured the locals, who have given their land for the park, that they would be provided employment. He added that nearly one lakh people would get jobs in the textile park.

Parkal MLA Ch. Dharma Reddy and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were present at the meeting. The Minister later visited several villages in Sangem mandal and inaugurated development work worth ₹6.7 crore.