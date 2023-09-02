ADVERTISEMENT

Work on new Secunderabad station building begins

September 02, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday announced the commencement of works on the new Secunderabad station building on the southside with two basements — one for facilitating arrivals and another for parking.

Excavation work for construction work of a multi-level parking facility towards the northside too has begun. Already, a temporary booking office is functioning at exit gate no.5 and a parcel office, informed SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain.

The electric sub-station is being upgraded to 33 KV ESS as part of the station development plan and in addition, another 33 KV Electrical sub-station has been planned on the southern-side too with foundation work commencing.

Three underground tanks to meet water requirements of the entire station and coaching depot and other offices — 1.5 lakh litres capacity at reservation office, 2 lakh litres capacity near train lighting depot area and another 6 lakh litres capacity near Platform 10 — are being built, said a press release.

