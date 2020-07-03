Work on Kaitalapur ROB apace

HYDERABAD

03 July 2020 20:21 IST

The railway overbridge will connect Hitec City and Kukatpally

GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, through a press release on Friday, informed that works were progressing at a quick pace for the railway overbridge (ROB) being built near Borabanda MMTS station, which falls on the way between Kaitalapur in Moosapet and Ayyappa Society road.

Work was presently on for construction of 12 pillars for the four-lane ROB, which was aimed to reduce traffic congestion between Madhapur and Kukatpally.

Funds to the tune of ₹83.06 crore were allocated for the ROB under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). Of this, ₹18.06 crore was earmarked for railway crossing portion, while ₹65 crore was for construction of flyover, approach roads and for property acquisition, the note said.

The ROB is 676.5 metres long including the length of the approach roads, and 16.61 metres wide. Service road is 5.5 metres wide.

Coupled with a parallel road recently laid between Ayyappa Society and 100 feet road on the way to Madhapur, the ROB would reduce the distance by five km, by preventing a detour, the statement said.

Besides, GHMC had modernised the nala originating from the Mullakatwa Tank in the upper region of the bridge, and built a culvert over it with three outlets spending ₹1 crore, which would benefit the residents of Allapur in Borabanda.

As of now, vehicles travelling between Green Hills Road and Ayyappa Society had no facility to cross the railway line. As traffic had increased manifold between these two areas owing to development of IT hub, connectivity had become a problem.

The existing ROBs at Kukatpally and Bharatnagar, and the one near Hitec City, though facilitating traffic between Kukatpally and Hitec city, were experiencing heavy vehicle flow during peak hours. The ROB near Borabanda MMTS would be an effective alternative to both, the statement said.