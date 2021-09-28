Work on bridging the digital divide, says Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad Local Hub of the Asia Pacific Regional Internet Governance Forum launched

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Tuesday underscored the need for efforts aimed at bridging the digital divide.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Internet Society India, Hyderabad Chapter, the senior official said unless addressed, digital divide could lead to social and economic issues.

While also calling for measures aimed to make the process of digital adoption easier for those from small towns and rural areas as well as addressing the issue of cyber security, he said Telangana government was conscious of the challenges. The programme was organised to mark the launch of the Hyderabad Local Hub of the Asia Pacific Regional Internet Governance Forum.

Chair of FTCCI’s ICT Committee and ISoc India Hyderabad Chapter president K. Mohan Raidu said IGF Hyderabad local hub is ready to start initiatives like community networks to reach to rural areas. Further ISoc Hyderabad will initiate the activity of contribution of spare devices for onward supply to the needy.

FTCCI in a release said the ISoc India Hyderabad Chapter is inviting professionals, faculty and students to take part in its projects. It has launched academic activities and universities and colleges can associate with it to initiate projects in their campuses. The ISoc facilitates open development of standards, protocols, administration and the technical infrastructure of the Internet besides promoting professional development. FTCCI president K. Bhasker Reddy said the number of Internet users in the country, which was estimated at 622 million in 2020, is expected to touch 900 million by 2025.