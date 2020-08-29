Work on 10 of 37 missing link roads completed

Mayor steps out for inspection; 18 works are under progress

To provide better infrastructure facilities to citizens, GHMC is taking up 37 missing link roads in the first phase at a cost of ₹313 crore, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan here on Saturday. Of 37 missing link roads, 10 works have been completed and 18 works are under progress.

The Mayor and Government Whip Arikepudi Gandhi, Zonal Commissioner N. Ravi Kiran and Chief City Planner Devender Reddy inspected various places in Serilingampally Zone. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said in order to reduce the traffic on main roads, missing link roads are being formed connecting IT and Business centres. Also, with this, commercial activities will be improved on these link roads once they formed, he added.

There is good response from the people in giving land required for development works and most of them opted for TDRs in exchange of land, thereby reducing financial burden on GHMC exchequer.

So far, about ₹500 crore worth TDRs were issued. Under SRDP, the Mayor said, apart from developing missing link roads, construction of flyovers and underpass, construction of skyways were undertaken to reduce traffic problems. Some of them are Kamineni Junction, Biodiversity Park, Biramulguda, Chintal Kunta and L.B Nagar, already open for public.

During inspection, Mr. Rammohan and Mr. Gandhi visited the proposed link road from Nallgandla Main Road at Ratnadeep to Old Mumbai Highway, connecting with 100 feet width distance of two km length.

With the formation of this link road, the distance will be reduced up to 2.5 km. Formation of link roads will help save time, fuel and reduce the traffic burden on main roads. The Mayor said the natural lake Nallagandla is to be developed into a picnic spot. For beautification of the lake, the Mayor directed the officials to put up estimates for development with all facilities like walking track, lung space, construction of boundary wall, etc.

Later, he visited the site proposed to provide missing link road of 150 feet width of 2.10 km length from Serilingampally Zonal office to Chandanagar Railway track. This link road is being formed by HRDCL at ₹11 crore. Of the 2.10 km Road length, 1.75 km length has been completed.