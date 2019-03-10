Work in villages, B-schoolers told

Business leaders can contribute to society as much as anybody else given that if there is anyone people actually listen to, it is the person who’s going to give them the paycheck, said Chhavi Rajawat, one of the well known sarpanchs of India.

A business management degree holder, who gave up a cushy job to become the sarpanch of Soda, a village about 60 km from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ms. Rajawat said this while highlighting the need to shape development of rural areas and the people. “When you get onto leadership roles, remember you are contributing as much to society as anybody else. It is not just the job of politicians or bureaucrats to take care of the society… as much our responsibility and the best space as of today... is by being bosses,” she told a convention to celebrate women in leadership organised by Indian School of Business here on Saturday.

Underscoring the need to be sensitised to what “village life is all about, what majority of India lives like”, she suggested making it mandatory for those passing out of business and engineering schools to work initially in the village. Besides providing exposure to the professionals, such a move would help ease the process of development that happens in rural sector, she said, pointing to need for a mindset change, including one away from work influenced by vote bank.

Earlier, participating in a panel discussion Air Marshal (Dr.) Padmavathy Bandopadhyay, the first woman Air Marshal of Indian Air Force, said whether it is business or defence, one has to care about their men. “Their interest has to be foremost than your own interest,” she said responding to a query on the motto of service before self.

Nalli Group vice-chairperson Lavanya Nalli and Priti Rathi Gupta, managing director of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd., traced their growth and challenges they overcome.

The convention also featured a fireside chat with actor Aditi Rao Hydari.