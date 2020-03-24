‘Work from home’ slows down internet

Internet and cable TV services have gone for a toss in view of ‘work from home’ option given to employees of IT companies, corporates and other major establishments in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

With people sticking to their laptops for long hours while working from home, servers of internet service providers (ISPs) are unable to take the load for domestic connections, leading to interrupted services in thousands of houses. Before this, they were used to uninterrupted functioning at their offices where the bandwidth of servers was far high.

Consequently, cable services offered by Multi-System Operators (MSOs) have also been affected — their services were pre-paid and got deactivated on the day of expiry. The MSOs were required to go to their respective portals to activate the accounts but slow internet speed on account of heavy usage delayed the process for each customer by 30 to 60 minutes.

Lingala Hari Gowd, president of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy Cable Operators Association, said nearly 60% of their customers renewed subscriptions with online payment before the expiry of due date. Hence, they were assured of uninterrupted cable TV viewing. But, the problem was with the remaining 40% subscribers who paid cash invariably after expiry date and required reconnection in these difficult times of net usage. There were hundreds of complaints from people to MSOs about not being able to renew connections in the past few days, particularly on Sunday due to Janata Curfew and Monday when the State-wide lockdown commenced.

As children and adults were mainly confined to homes due to closure of schools and colleges and ‘work from home’ option implemented by employers, the usage of Internet Protocol TV to view on-demand video streaming websites like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and Zee 5 also went up considerably. The business of ISPs has gone up by 30 to 40% in the past four days as subscribers opted for packages with high speed bandwidth. The speed was limited to 5 to 10 mega bits per second (MBPS) earlier but now they are demanding minimum of 50 to 100 MBPS, said Pottabathini Naveen, technical manager of an ISP.

The ISPs were charged with neglecting old customers who pay on a monthly basis. On the other hand, they gave priority to new customers as it was more remunerative to them due to long-term packages on offer. P. Arvind Kumar, general secretary, Federation of Cable Aerial Operators Association of Telangana, said he had given 90 new connections in the past four days in his service area.

BSNL on Monday offered a special broadband plan ‘Work@Home’ free of cost for one month to all existing BSNL landline customers.