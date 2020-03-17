Work from home option keeps IT firms going

HYDERABAD

17 March 2020 00:25 IST

‘Companies given liberty to make their own assessment of the situation’

The State government, which earlier wanted IT firms to inform it before suspending operations or instructing staff to work from home in view of COVID-19 scare, has now left it to the judgment of the companies.

There is no direction from the government that they should close down and ask employees to work from home or vice-versa. “All IT companies have been given liberty to make their own assessment of the situation and respond in a prudent manner,” IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told The Hindu.

With many of the firms having presence in Hyderabad headquartered in the U.S. and Europe, they get directions from their global offices. “We are not preventing them from implementing [such directions]; it is left to individual companies,” he said, adding the government shared bulletins, issued twice a day, by the Health department with the firms.

Noting that precise numbers of those working from home were not available, the senior official estimated 15-20% to have taken the option. IT and ITeS firms in the city employ around five lakh people. While some leading firms have given the work from home option, those that have not done so do not insist on employees feeling unwell to report to office.

Business continuity under the circumstances is not of paramount importance. Not risking people to any harm is more important, he said to queries. Stating that the clients IT firms served were also not unrealistic, he pointed out “people have that maturity and understanding”.

On how those part of the eco-system would manage, Mr.Ranjan said some firms may offer compensation like Swedish home furnishings major IKEA, which has its first India store in Hyderabad. For others dependent, there obviously would be an impact.

While IKEA was yet to decide whether to temporarily shut the showroom, it has decided to suspend the home installation service for the time being. In doing so, it decided to continue paying the workforce, whose earnings are linked to the number of installations they do, what they typically make every month, he said.

On the work from home aspect, Nasscom’s senior director Srikanth Srinivasan said every organisation is using its own matrix to provide the option.

In terms of work, there is no impact, he said, citing the 50:50 rule followed by some US firms that in other words involved half the staff working from home and rest report to office. Some firms flip it every week such that everyone gets to work from home and office.

Technically, there are no issues for those opting to work from home with the Union Ministry of Communications on March 13 granting relaxations up to April 30 in the terms and conditions of Other Service Providers.

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association estimated 30-40% of IT employees of multinational firms to be working from home. For other larger India service providers, it may be lower and there is no reliable data for the small companies. For those reporting to work, companies are using various measures like temperature screening, high degree of sanitisation, following laid down SoPs and closely monitoring the situation.