Work-from-home is the new normal for IT companies

The Information Technology and IT enabled Services (ITeS) companies have apparently accustomed themselves to the work-from-home system, in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

The industry has ensured that most of their employees are allowed to work from home even as a small group continues to function from office.

The development follows an advisory issued by the IT and ITeS apex body, Nasscom, urging its members to prepare for a complete lockdown and shift computers and else to the houses of staffers to enable them to work from home.

Only a handful of staff would be allowed to come to office to support the mission-critical functions and operate data centres, Nasscom said in its advisory.

It is, however, not easy for call centres and IT firms that function as the back office of several leading international establishments, struggling to put in place work-from-home systems and other business continuity plans.

Former president of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) V. Rajanna told The Hindu that it took a few days to enable the system, as there was a need to make technical changes on devices and take customer approvals.

However, the IT industry was very proactive in initiating measures much before by not conducting any internal events and group gatherings, closing cafeterias, doing thermal screening of all employees on entry and following quarantine measures, to check the spread of the virus.

The government, on its part, had extended full support with effective coordination between the police and industry.

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao met industry representatives last week and asked them to follow preventive measures, Mr. Rajanna, who is also the former chairman of CII-Telangana, said.

IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that the department has ascertained that almost 95% employees were working from home and remaining attending to mission-critical works at office. Also, all IT firms were made aware of social distancing in vehicles carrying their employees and the movement was constantly being monitored by the police.