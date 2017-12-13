Work begins on 2BHK homes for Kondapochamma oustees

Work began on the two bedroom houses promised by the Chief Minister to the land oustees of Kondapochamma reservoir from three villages of Bahilampur, Mamidyala and Thanedarpally.

Levelling of ground began at the site at Tuniki Bollaram village in Mulugu mandal on Wednesday. The government acquired 164 acres from the farmers of the Tunkibollaram and the compensation has already been paid to them.

The residents of the three villages had obstructed the officials from taking up the work on the reservoir. On Tuesday, residents of Mamidyala village had staged a protest and not allowed work to begin, as no moves were made to fulfil the promise of the two bedroom houses for the oustees.

Following the protests, Collector P. Venkataram Reddy along with Revenue Divisional Officer Vijayender Reddy, Tahsildar Nagamani and construction company architect Mahesh visited Tuniki Bollaram and examined the site of the housing project.

“The area will be split into three parts and houses will be constructed for the residents of the three villages in Tuniki Bollaram and they would be completed in two months. Plots will be allotted to those who do not want ready to occupy houses. All the infrastructure facilities will be created in the newly-formed villages,” said Mr. Venkataram Reddy while addressing residents and public representatives of these villages. He said he would personally supervise the progress of construction on a daily basis.

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao is expected to lay the foundation stone for the houses shortly.