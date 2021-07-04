Won’t tolerate Eatala arrest: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

04 July 2021 23:55 IST

Union Minister virtually addresses State executive party meet

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday charged the TRS govt. of trying to arrest and put former Minister E. Rajender behind bars and warned that he is a member of the BJP now, therefore the party would not “sit quietly” and watch the development. “Mr. Rajender and his family are now part of the party. He is being harassed by the State government and the police. But, he is part of our family and has total support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will ensure that he wins even if he is put behind bars unjustly,” he maintained.

The Minister was addressing the State executive virtually from the party office where he also said that the byelection victory is “confirmed” with the even the ruling party admitting the same privately.

He also advised Chief Ministers of TS and AP to sort out the Krishna waters distribution issue amicably instead of resorting to “sabre rattling with provocative statements”.

Advertising

Advertising

“KCR’s reckless statements will not provide any solution as they are aimed at influencing the byelection by blaming the people of AP. This is not right. Both the CMs had luncheon meetings when they could have discussed the issue instead of trying to shift the blame onto the Centre, but we will not fall into this trap,” said Mr. Reddy.

He also demanded the TRS government give details about its contribution towards COVID management on how it has improved the infrastructure, on how many ventilators it had procured and supplied, etc.

“The government did not provide any kind of succour to the hard hit sections whereas the Centre distributed free rations, did cash disbursals into bank accounts, provided credit to various trades, subsidies to farmers, and so on,” he said.

The Minister said the Centre had sanctioned two medical colleges with one at ESI and another AIIMS-Bibinagar but the latter’s development is still born as the government is yet to hand over the buildings. “We have provided vaccines, oxygen plants, concentrators, ventilators, 15 lakh N-95 masks, 3 lakh PPE kits and the vaccine testing centre was cleared in March itself, much before Mr. K.T. Rama Rao wrote a letter,” he claimed.

The Centre had supplied 1.42 crore vaccine doses and 26.25 lakh doses stock is available with the government so it has to expedite vaccination. Mr. Reddy said a vote to Congress party is as good as voting for the TRS as those elected immediately run towards TRS Bhavan, therefore, the “BJP is the only party which can fight the ruling party,” he said.

The Minister appealed to educated sections and masses to reflect on “corrupt and arrogant governance in the last six years”, and promised a democratic governance fulfilling the aspirations of all sections, if the party is elected to power in next elections.