‘Women’s potential yet to be realised’

Jyotika Kalra, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), felt that there were a lot of discussions on violence against women than empowerment of women as “powerful agents of development”.

Speaking at a conference on “Integrating Women’s Development with Nation’s Development: Role of Stakeholders,” held at NALSAR University of Law, she said that women’s potential has not yet been realised and even if 50% of Indian women start working, the GDP of India will increase by at least over 9%.

Chairperson of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission Justice G. Chandraiah emphasised on the importance of human rights, particularly Right to Dignity and Rights of Women. He felt that the schemes of the State government such as Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyan Lakshmi, double bedroom houses for the poor, and pensions, among others, were basically for the promotion and realisation of basic human rights.

NHRC secretary general Jaideep Govind spoke about the importance of integrating human development with nations’ development. Member of the National Commission for Women Soso Shaiza also spoke.

NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa recalled the effective role played by NHRC in the realisation of human rights in the first decade of its inception and expressed hope that NHRC will proactively work towards helping the poor and marginalised sections.