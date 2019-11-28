Women’s JAC demands abolition of UAPA

The Joint Action Committee of women and transgender organisations and others condemned the oppression faced by women activists agitating for their rights, and demanded implementation of assurances made to them during the Telangana movement.

A round table meeting organised by the women activists’ JAC here on Thursday said women have been raising their voice and protesting against the anti-people and anti-democratic policies of the Telangana government. It has failed to respond to the 52-day strike by the TSRTC workers, atrocities against women and children and farmers’ demand for remunerative prices for their crops. The State government has chosen to use the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against such women’s organisations and activists, who question the government on people’s issues, particularly women’s issues, said Sandhya of Progressive Organisation for Women.

The meeting demanded that the government abolish the UAPA and withdraw cases filed against nine members of Chaitanua Mahila Sangham that was raising the issues of women’s safety and livelihoods. The round table also called upon the civil society to oppose the “autocratic and unilateral” administration of the TRS government in the State that was created as a result of people’s efforts with a democratic spirit.

Hymavathi of AIDWA said the Chief Minister would not even give an appointment to listen to people’s issues. The government treated all demands – political and women’s issues – as one and barely responded to any. In the absence of a women’s commission, there was no avenue for victims of dowry harassment, domestic violence and sexual harassment to seek redressal for their grievances. The Ministers were equally irresponsible and would not represent to the Chief Minister the issues of their respective departments, she said.

“People have watched the harassment that was meted out to 50,000 RTC workers. Several persons have been killed in accidents as temporary drivers were operating the RTC buses,” she said and added that the CM should work in the interests of people.

Srujana, JAC member, said the Chief Minister did not even react when women RTC employees were lathi-charged on Tank Bund road. She demanded that UAPA cases filed against activists be withdrawn immediately.