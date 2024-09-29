Women’s health leads to family prosperity: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy participated in the “Pink Power Run 2024” on Sunday (September 29, 2024) morning and said women’s health was the foundation to the prosperity of family and the community and the government was committed to women’s health.

He said the Government will build more hospitals and strengthen health care system for women’s health and their welfare and appealed to all to work together to build a healthier and empowered future for Telangana women.

The run is organised by Sudha Reddy Foundation and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation to spread awareness of breast cancer. The run featured in three categories - 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km races so that fitness enthusiasts from different age groups can participate.

Sudha Reddy, a philanthropist and a member of UNICEF’s International Council is the person behind the event. Ace shuttler and Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu is the brand Ambassador of the run.

