‘Women’s empowerment, struggle led to legislations’

Hyderabad

23 December 2020 00:54 IST

Prof. Vibhuti Patel of TISS speaks at the inaugural of the 4th National Urdu Social Science Congress held by MANUU

Centres working for empowerment of women and their crusade against atrocities on women led to various path breaking legislations and amendments, said Prof. Vibhuti Patel of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

She was speaking at the inaugural of the 4th National Urdu Social Science Congress, held online by School of Arts and Social Sciences (SA&SS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University on the theme “Social Sciences: Decline and Resurgence.”

Prof. Patel, who had been associated with the Advanced Centre for Women Studies, TISS, Mumbai, listed out various legislations and amendments during recent decades as a result of the initiative taken by women groups.

Advertising

Advertising

The finding of research about women must be translated into letter and spirit to not only ensure their progress but also to address and stop atrocities against women, she felt.

Prof. Shahid Amin, formerly with Delhi University, in his keynote address while tracing the evolution of historiography, pointed out that writing history of a common man was the most difficult task. He described Hyderabad as a knowledge hub. Establishment of Osmania University and work on Asafia Glossary gave it a distinct place in the Urdu world.

Prof. S.M. Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, MANUU, spoke about the aims and objectives of the Congress. The university is making an effort to transfer knowledge of Social Sciences from English to Urdu with a focus on research, he said. Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c; and Prof Shahida, Co-Convenor, Congress, also spoke.

Books written by Prof. Fahim Akhtar, Head, Dept. of Islamic Studies, and Dr. Abdul Quayum, Associate Professor, Dept. of Public Administration, were released at the inaugural.