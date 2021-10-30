Women’s Commission to hold meetings in districts

HYDERABAD

Telangana State Women’s Commission has decided to hold review meetings to resolve legal issues pertaining to women in every district.

At a meeting held here on Saturday by chairman V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, it was decided to take the cooperation of the State Legal Services Authority for timely resolution of cases registered in the Women’s Commission.

The meeting was attended by members Shaheen Afroz, K. Eshwari Bai, K. Umadevi Yadav, G. Padma, S. Laxmi, K. Revathi Rao and commission secretary Sunanda.

Ms. Reddy wanted holding district-wise meetings frequently to resolve the cases by coordinating with the officials. The meeting adopted resolutions asking the government to extend the assistance given to victims of atrocities immediately after the matter is brought to the Commission’s notice and to act sternly against those misbehaving with women.