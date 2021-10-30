Hyderabad

Women’s Commission to hold meetings in districts

Telangana State Women’s Commission has decided to hold review meetings to resolve legal issues pertaining to women in every district.

At a meeting held here on Saturday by chairman V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, it was decided to take the cooperation of the State Legal Services Authority for timely resolution of cases registered in the Women’s Commission.

The meeting was attended by members Shaheen Afroz, K. Eshwari Bai, K. Umadevi Yadav, G. Padma, S. Laxmi, K. Revathi Rao and commission secretary Sunanda.

Ms. Reddy wanted holding district-wise meetings frequently to resolve the cases by coordinating with the officials. The meeting adopted resolutions asking the government to extend the assistance given to victims of atrocities immediately after the matter is brought to the Commission’s notice and to act sternly against those misbehaving with women.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 9:58:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/womens-commission-to-hold-meetings-in-districts/article37258598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY