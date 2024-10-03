GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women’s Commission chief inspects Narayana Women’s College on Bachupally, flags poor conditions

Published - October 03, 2024 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Women’s Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada conducted surprise inspections at Narayana Women’s College in Bachupally on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), where she discovered alarming conditions, leading to immediate action against the branch management.

During her inspection, Ms. Sharada noticed the unhygienic state of the kitchen, and unsanitary condition of washrooms. Expressing her concern, she highlighted the stark difference between the outward appearance of the institution and the reality faced by students.

“Many parents, who go so far as to take loans to send their children to such institutions, are unaware of what their children are enduring inside,” Ms. Sharada told the media on Wednesday. “From the outside, everything looks well-organised, but parents need to be informed about the poor conditions within.” she said.

She also pointed out how such institutions often focus solely on producing competitive exam ranks to enhance their reputation, ignoring the well-being of their students.

