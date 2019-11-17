Women with UTIs cautioned against developing antibiotic resistance

Urogynaecologists who attended the ‘Advances in Urogynaecology Conference-2019’ cautioned women with urinary tract infections (UTI) against developing antibiotic resistance. They said some doctors indiscriminately suggest powerful doses of antibiotics as the first line of treatment for UTI. In some cases, patients do not complete the course of medicines prescribed to treat the infection and these two reasons lead to antibiotic resistance.

If the infection cannot be treated owing to resistance to drugs, women may develop infection in kidneys and sepsis in the entire body, leading to death.

The three-day conference which was organised by KIMS Hospitals in association with Urogynaecology Pelvic Floor Dysfunction and Incontinence Association and others, at the hospital at Secunderabad, concluded on Sunday.

The symptoms of UTI include burning sensation and pain during urination, lower abdominal pain and others. The specialists said the most common cause of UTI is E Coli.

The head of department of urogynaecology at KIMS Hospitals, Anuradha Koduri, gave a presentation on recurrent UTIs. Speaking on its sidelines, she said the structure of E Coli changes when it enters bladder, and it turns from pathogenic to uropathogenic. The uropathogens enter the bladder cell and create multiple colonies.

Recurrent UTIs

“When they are given antibiotics, the cells burst and bacteria go out. But some of them make the bladder cells their home and remain quiescent and these are responsible for recurrent UTIs. These pathogens not only avoid body’s defence mechanism, but develop resistance to drugs. By indiscriminate use of antibiotics, we are in a way encouraging antibiotic resistance,” said Dr. Anuradha.

A senior consultant in urogynaecology, Amita Jain, said there are other conditions that are similar to UTI and tests have to be performed if a woman has infection in her urinary tract. If antibiotics are prescribed without the confirmation, it too could lead to antibiotic resistance.

Sohier Elneil, consultant in urogynaecology and uro-neurology at University College, London, who attended the conference, said the underlying reasons for infections have to be identified.

“The underlying cases could be sexual dysfunction, dehydration, or non-functioning bladder itself. The causes need to be treated first and then the infection,” Dr. Elneil said.