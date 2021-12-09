Detained women unaware of forged visas

Hyderabad

09 December 2021 22:17 IST

None of the 44 poor women recently detained by the Bureau of Immigration at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad here, were aware of the fact that their visas were forged by agents in connivance with employers in Kuwait.

The women, mostly from East Godavari, West Godavari, Kadapa and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh, and some from Tamil Nadu and Goa, were about to board a flight to Kuwait “for work” on tourist visas.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer said all the women, who were in the age-group of 20 to 45, were not aware of the immigration process for employment abroad and many of them were not even aware that they were boarding a flight on tourist visas ‘for work’ purpose, which is illegal.

Relatives and friends of these women manage to get jobs for them abroad and ask them to send the required documents to agents in Mumbai through register post. “After completing the documentation process with the help of their well-oiled network, the agents send back the documents to the victims through register post,” the officer said.

He said the employers abroad pay anywhere between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000 to the agents to get the work done and book flight tickets.

The fraudulent agents obtain visit visas and by using various editing tools, they forge the visas like employment visas or work visas and make them look like the original ones. They also forge return tickets, the officer said.

The entire process is to avoid paying the security deposit amount to the Protector of Emigrants, which is around ₹2 lakh.

“This literally means indigent women were being trafficked to Kuwait to take up housekeeping jobs there. It is a clear case of human trafficking,” the officer said. In the recent case, the RGI Airport police of Cyberabad are yet to arrest the main agent, and sub-agents.

He said the RGIA had become the main base for trafficking people, especially women. “The gangs involved in this act also traffic people from other international airports of the country too, but in less number when compared to their activities at the RGIA,” he said.

Daily wage earners from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and now even Goa, are being trafficked to Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar and other Gulf countries with the promise of hefty wages.