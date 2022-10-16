Women still face hurdles while pursuing dreams, says TS Governor

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 00:40 IST

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday urged students to be ready to face challenges and underscored that women continue to face hurdles while pursuing their dreams.

Ms. Soundarajan was speaking to students of St Francis College for Women on their graduation day.

“It is still not easy for women to pursue their passion. We have to be ready to face challenges and hurdles. It is important to be committed to our goals and fight for our rights and dreams,” she said, adding that the situation is such that women have to work much harder than men to succeed.

“Come what may and face any challenge, it is important not to lose confidence and continue the fight for success. Do not fear failures; after all, they are stepping stones of success,” she told the students.

She urged the graduating students to come forward to adopt poor TB patients and help them get nutritious food during their treatment.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan sought to dispel rumours of the Governor participating in a meeting organised by a political party.

“The Telangana Raj Bhavan strongly denies the rumours and baseless allegations that try to falsely project and allege that Hon’ble Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in a political party’s social media platform-based meeting. Hon’ble Governor did not participate in any such social media-based meeting of any political party,” a statement released to the media read.

The stamement added that such “allegations in this regard are baseless and are motivated to bring disrepute to the Constitutional office of Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad”.

