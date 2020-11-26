Women startups urged to use benefits extended in State

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Wednesday urged startups part of an incubation programme offered by WE Hub to make use of a number of benefits made available in Telangana for women entrepreneurs.

“Start-ups need to make use of the infrastructure, government policy, mentorship support and international opportunities WE Hub is leveraging through its strong network of collaborations,” he said at an interaction session with a clutch of startups.

A release said 26 startups, from across 15 cities in the country, are part of WE Hub’s second cohort of incubation.

Virtual incubation

In the past five months of virtual incubation, the start-ups have seen progress through various interventions along with raising funds. Thirteen Hyderabad-based tech startups out of the 26 were part of the interactive session arranged by WE Hub with Mr.Ranjan.

The startups had an opportunity to showcase their products which included innovative solutions for health tech, Infratech, life sciences, pharma, logistics, and FMCG sectors.

The start-ups were encouraged to take benefit of being incubated at a government led incubator like WE Hub and were guided on various aspects, including support mechanisms from government to scale up to SME; and the preferential procurement access for services and products of homegrown startups, relevant to the government without going through the cumbersome procurement policy of bidding and tenders.