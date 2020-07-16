Women SHGs take lead in broadcasting seed balls too

The women of self-help groups (SHGs) in Mahabubnagar district, who have rolled over 1.03 crore seed balls in just nine days, are also playing a key role in their broadcasting on the hills, hillocks, government lands and forest areas along with Shrama Shakti, Employment Guarantee Scheme groups.
The unique effort of rolling over 1.03 crore seed balls in a record time by the women groups is already being examined by the Guinness Book of World Records. The district administration is planning to complete the broadcasting/bombing of the seed balls over the next three days with the help of these groups.
District Collector S. Venkata Rao has complimented the determination of the SHG women in bombing the seed balls braving the rain. He stated that over 50 lakh seed balls have already been broadcast on the hillocks, forests and government lands and the remaining quantity would be bombed over the next three days.
Government officials, employees, elected representatives and some enthusiasts are also taking part in the seed balls broadcasting drive launched on July 9. Along with broadcasting of the seed balls by the women and other groups, a few drones are also being used by the Forest Department to drop the balls in difficult terrains.
The District Collector stated that the chances of germination of seed in the balls and their survival are high now since there is good rainfall .
