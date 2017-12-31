Women, SCs and STs more among victims of crime

Cases of sexual assault on women went up by 24.25% in Telangana in year 2017 up to end of November compared to same period last year. While the overall crime against women shot up by 18.30%, kidnaps of women and girls too rose by 23.10%.

Driving women to suicide (abetting women to end life) and murder of women were the only crime heads which witnessed decline -8.30% and 26.42% respectively. Cases of outraging the modesty of women registered a spurt of 30.40%.

Police rescued 4,347 children belonging to different States under Operation Smile-III project. Over 2,500 missing children were traced by investigators under Operation Muskaan-III project.

Crime against persons belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes shot up by 5.45% this year till November end compared to same period last year. Attacks on the SC and ST persons rose by 57.26%.

Sexual assaults on women of these communities went up by 6.88%. From 513 cases in 2016, the number of cyber crimes shot up to 1,136 this year. In two cyber crimes, the accused were convicted by the courts.