Women pilots conquer the skies

Captain Sapna Patel (C). Abhinay Deshpande

Hyderabad

13 March 2020 01:09 IST

While the world average for women pilots is 3-4%, it’s 13% in India

When it comes to the ‘best job’ in the commercial airlines industry, women have a great going in India. While the world average for women pilots is 3-4%, the percentage is as high as 13% in the country.

“The number of women pilots in our country is much higher than what it is all over the world. In fact, it has come as a record,” said Captain Sapna Patel, who heads the Hyderabad chapter of Indian Women Pilots’ Association (IWPA)

When she conquered the skies in 1989 as a commercial pilot with the then Indian Airlines (now Air India), there were just a handful of women in the industries, but now there are over 1,000 women who operate the flying controls of aircraft.

“We have 210 women flyers in Air India itself and a few hundreds with other private operators,” Capt. Patel, the country’s 12th woman commercial pilot told The Hindu.

She said that the market is booming and this is a great opportunity for youngsters, as the operators are inducting a large fleet every year.

“The industry is advancing every day and the demand is huge,” said Capt. Patel, adding that the aviation will never stop expanding.

When asked about the current slowdown in the aviation sector, she said, “It is like a cycle, sometimes it’s slow, but when there is a boom, the entire slump will be controlled.”

Speaking about the operations of the association, she said that the IWPA provided the forum for women pilots who have the spirit to take up challenges in the pursuit of excellence.

“Through courage, dedication and tenacity, women should know the challenges that empower them to pursue what appears difficult, and in the process achieve greater heights and excellence as well as motivate others,” Capt. Patel said. Formed in 1967, IWPA, a non-profit organisation, educates women about aerospace and aviation and provides vocational guidance.

They encourage youngsters to pursue a career in aviation by conducting awareness programmes at school and college levels.