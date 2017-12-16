Women narrate harrowing tales

Several victims of marital abuse came forward on Friday to narrate their harrowing experiences at the hands of their spouses and how they are being denied justice.

K Geeta is one such victim. With tears in her eyes and her five-year-old child by her side, she explained how her husband harassed and beat her for more dowry. “He works in lorry transport. Within a month of our marriage, we had problems. After three months, he forced me to go back to my parents. Even after my parents arranged for ₹5 lakh, he was not satisfied,” the 25-year old victim said at a meeting organised by a panel of lawyers here on Friday.

But this was not the end of her suffering. Geeta claims that she was forced to consume medicines for psychological disorders and was later put in a mental asylum.

“I have not received any maintenance and my financial troubles are deepening as my son and I are unwell because of all of this. I want the harshest punishment for my husband,” she said.

CISF constable

Another victim, Keerthi Kunisetty, a resident of Tellapur, said that her husband who is a Central Industrial Security Force constable had secretly married her in 2012 at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Maula Ali after which they moved to Rourkela where he was posted.

It was earlier this year that she came to know of his second marriage.

“I got to know that he got married to another woman. I went to the CISF unit and later lodged a complaint at the Ramachandrapuram police station after which a case was registered,” she said. Keethi said she wants her life back and that the she is not sure of what the further action the police will take.

“This has badly affected by life. I am going to the CISF unit again as the commandant has asked me to give a written statement. I will be leaving on 20th December,”she said.

Plea

In this connection, the lawyers led by Gopala Krishna Kalanidhi have demanded that a special bench be constituted to hear Section 498-A cases.