Women-led social units graduate from We Hub programme

HYDERABAD

27 September 2020 21:57 IST

Women-led social enterprises — ADIRO Labs, Cellerite, Radius, Oorvi and CabDost — which were supported by the Australian Consulate General in Chennai, graduated on Saturday from the Telangana government-backed WE Hub’s Community Slate programme.

According to a media release, the Australian Consulate General in Chennai funded the programme to the tune of ₹30 lakh.

The graduation was done online on Octa, created by one of the start-ups supported by Community Slate. It was chaired by CEO of WE Hub Deepthi Ravula.

Advertising

Advertising

“Australia is proud to support women in STEM, and women in leadership. Our support has prepared these five women-led social enterprises to make real world incomes in their chosen markets,” Australian Consul General in Chennai Susan Grace was quoted as saying.

Speaking at the event, IT Secretary Jayesh Rajan said that the State government has created several avenues for innovation and that the partnership between WE Hub and the Australian Consulate General for the Community Slate programme has helped enterprises led by women to get access to interventions for acceleration.